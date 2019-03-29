Festival season 2019 is almost here, which means it is time to pull out your denim cutoffs, unicorn makeup and — yes — flower crowns. The boho-chic hair accessory is a staple of Coachella and the likes, and celeb hairstylist Mara Roszak (i.e. the mane woman behind Lily Collins’ dreamy floral ‘do at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party) is here with some genius tips for how to DIY your own fresh flower look.

“I love an accessory and, while a silk flower comb is fun to play with, real flowers really elevate the whole look in a way that other textures can’t quite do,” the Mare Salon founder said in her Mare Hair Report.

Rather than wear your go-to faux-flower design, Roszak (who also works with Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Cara Delevingne to name a few) recommends heading to your local florist or market to pick up some hearty blooms. Finding species that are “durable” (read: won’t wilt too quickly) and not “too heavy” is key, which is why she likes to work with roses, gypsophila (i.e. baby’s breath ) and chamelaucium (a.k.a. wax flower).

To create a luscious arrangement à la Collins at the Oscars afterparties, the hair pro bought plain bridal veil combs and a selection of roses that would complement the actress’ watercolor-inspired Marchesa gown. From there, she cut the stems down to the base of the bud and glued them onto the comb. “You can play around with shapes or use a headband,” she shares. But, whatever you choose, “really load it up for the best effect.” Noted.

If you a prefer a more undone vibe, look no further than the ethereal ‘do Roszak crated for Haley Bennett earlier this year. Calling the stunning style “floating flower petals,” the hairstylist scattered baby’s breath throughout the actress’ tousled lob using wig glue.

“You can only do this with flowers that are really small and light,” she warns. “The glue needs to be tacky, so leave it exposed to the air for about 20 minutes, then gently tap it onto the flower and touch the flower to the hair where you want it to be. Hold it until it sticks.”

To ensure the blooms stay in tip-top shape, Roszak says to keep your DIY flower crown in the fridge until you are ready to go. And if a trip to the desert isn’t in the cards for you this year, she loves the romantic trend for spring and summer weddings, too!

