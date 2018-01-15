Stars know there are few hairstyles that have the ability to take you from the red carpet to a workout quite like a braid. From J. Lo’s latest gravity-defying, twisted masterpiece to Camila Cabello’s Princess Leia buns, we’ve had a slew of great celebrity styles to add to our inspiration files. Yes, Ciara, Sarah Hyland and more famous faces have also all been spotted sporting pretty plaits, French braids, peekaboo cornrows and more for both business and pleasure, and we’re all for it. Scroll through for inspiration!