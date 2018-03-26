No longer just for little girls on the playground or sweating it out in the gym, ponytails have gotten a very chic update that has them red carpet-ready. Since the start of 2018, stars like Jessica Biel, Halle Berry and Saoirse Ronan have all been rocking seriously creative takes on the classic updo that are perfect for work, girls’ night and weekends. From Bella Hadid’s mile-high pony to Beyonce’s ultra glam one, Lucy Hale’s bow-adorned low ponytail to Alicia Vikander’s elevated take on the athletic look, we’ve got inspo for every hair length and style. Keep scrolling to see our favorite ponytails!