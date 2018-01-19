Known for her beachy blonde locks, Kate Hudson shocked everyone in July 2017 when she shaved off her hair ahead of her role in the upcoming movie Sister. Rather than rely on wigs to get through the grow-out phase, the actress has been embracing her short ‘do ever since, and we are obsessed! At the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 collection launch event on Tuesday, January 16, Hudson rocked a sculptural, slicked back pixie cut by hairstylist Riawna Capri that may be our favorite look yet. Hudson isn’t the only celeb that has been embracing the #shorthairdontcare lifestyle lately. From bobs and lobs to shags and cute crops, we’ve got tons of star looks to ohh and ahh over. Keep scrolling for more short hair inspiration!