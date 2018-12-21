With the 2018 red carpet season officially in the books, it’s time to pay homage to some of the super cool updos that celebs sported to complement their gorgeous gowns and magnificent makeup. Star hairstylists dreamed up buns, braids, ponytails and chignons — and even incorporated the occasional hair accessory — which resulted in statement-making mane moments we’ll no doubt be referencing for years to come.

Whether it was Samara Weaving’s ethereal chignon at the Oscars, Millie Bobby Brown’s space-age ballerina buns at the SAG Awards or Kristen Stewart’s bobby pin look at the Cannes International Film Festival, celebs were tressed to kill this year, and we love them for it. And whether you’re in search of ideas for a bridal ‘do or just the next fancy look for a big night out, there are ideas galore to steal here.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite red carpet updos of 2018!