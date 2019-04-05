’Tis the season for denim shorts, unicorn makeup and flower crowns. Yes, that’s right, Coachella 2019 is just a week away. And if you’re preparing to make the trip to the Palm Springs desert to see Ariana Grande and all the other fierce performers the dual-weekend event has on tap, you’re likely in need of a little boho beauty inspo.

We caught up with celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko (the mane woman who works with babes like Hailee Steinfeld, Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to name a few) to get the scoop on festival season hairstyle trends and tips that are easy to DIY but anything but basic.

“Lately, I’ve styled sporty ponytails, cute topknots and a double braided half-up looks with waves,” she tells Us of her go-to tress moves. “These styles aren’t super intricate, but they can definitely be used as inspiration for a more elaborate and wild festival look by adding things like colorful bands or big barrettes. It’s all about keeping it easy but also doing a look that you wouldn’t do in your normal day to day life.”

The key to Coachella glam is figuring out how to make it last in the desert heat, and Polko is a big fan of Batiste Dry Shampoo for its ability to revive and transform any look.

“It’s my favorite on both clean and dirty hair because it provides hair with an instant refresh,” she shares. “I love using dry shampoo to style hair because it doesn’t get sticky, and it provides the best texture and volume.”

So whether you’re heading to Coachella or one of the other musical events 2019 festival season has in store, keep scrolling for all of Polko’s desert-essential hair tips!