The 2019 Oscars red carpet was pretty epic — from Billy Porter’s custom Christian Siriano ballgown and tux jacket to Lady Gaga’s iconic Audrey Hepburn Tiffany’s diamonds, there’s so much to process this morning. But the red carpet wasn’t the only place that celebrities brought their fashion A-game.

Once Green Book was awarded Best Picture at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, stars flocked the Vanity Fair Afterparty which was held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Attendees joined other celebs to celebrate film’s biggest night of the year with dancing, drinking and some seriously killer fashion.

At this star-studded shindig, we saw lots of attendees in completely new looks. Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King changed into a salmon dress with more movement than her structured Oscar de la Renta. And Brie Larson wore another sexy number, swapping out her silver dress for a sleek red Celine dress. Embracing that same fiery hue was Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, who hit up the afterparty in a shin-length frock with off-the-shoulder poofy sleeves.

But with more stars heading to the after shindigs than went to the ceremony itself, there was also completely new ensembles that we couldn’t help but admire. Renée Zellweger, Chrissy Teigen and Priyanka Chopra made appearances at the Vanity Fair party wearing some seriously gorgeous numbers. While Zellweger stunned in slimming black dress with a slit up the leg, John Legend’s other half took a more daring approach wearing nude number with floral overlays and peach feathers.

Other hot looks included Kendall Jenner’s barely-there look, Miley Cyrus’ plunging black sequined dress and Naomi Campbell’s beaded backless gown.

From Ashley Graham to Amy Adams to Priyanka Chopra, keep scrolling to see all the top looks from the 2019 Oscar Vanity Fair afterparty.