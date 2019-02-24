When it came to red carpet fashion, awards season saved the best for last. On Sunday, February 24, stars turned out in force for the 2019 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in L.A. to honor the best of film. And from glitzy gowns to daring dresses, celebs showed up in their black tie best for the 91st annual Academy Awards!

While this year’s ceremony was not without controversy (must we remind you of the Kevin Hart hosting drama or temporary removal of certain categories from the live broadcast?), all of that was forgotten as A-listers like Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Regina King and more waited to hear who would go home with the night’s top honors. But, if we’re being honest, we were equally excited to see what they were wearing.

When it came to trends, color was the big theme of the night. The Crazy Rich Asians cast wowed in rainbow hues, with Constance Wu rocking canary yellow, Gemma Chan in hot pink, Awkwafina looking lovely in sparkly lilac and Michelle Yeoh shimmering in champagne. The Black Panther stars were as fierce as expected with Angela Bassett slaying in fuchsia, Letitia Wright stunning in lace and Danai Gurira giving Us Wakanda vibes in gilded gold.

Oh, and then Lady Gaga went and blew everyone’s mind by channeling Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s in an Alexander McQueen LBD, gloves and *the* Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond.

But that’s not all. With presenters ranging from Emilia Clarke and Sarah Paulson to Jennifer Lopez and Angela Bassett, there was no shortage of style at the 2019 Oscars. Keep scrolling to see all the sparkly dresses, sharp suits, glitzy gowns and more from the red carpet!