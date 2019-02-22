One of Hollywood’s most exciting nights! The 91st annual Academy Awards are almost here and Us Weekly has all your answers on the big show below.

The Host

Hours after Kevin Hart was named the host of the 2019 Oscars in December, the comedian came under fire for his past homophobic tweets. After initially refusing to apologize upon the Academy’s request, Hart stepped down from the role. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” he tweeted at the time. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in January that a new host would not be named, making 2019 the first Oscars with no one guiding the show since 1989.

The Presenters

Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd, Kacey Musgraves, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson are among the many A-list names set to present.

The Nominees

Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, The Favourite, BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Vice, A Star Is Born and Roma are all up for the top honor of Best Picture in 2019, but Roma and The Favourite lead the pack with 10 overall nominations each.

It’s possible seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close will win her first statue in 2019 for her role as Joan Castleman in The Wife. Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me) are the other talented ladies up for Best Actress. Meanwhile, Rami Malek is the frontrunner in the Best Actor category for his performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) are also nominated.

How to Watch

The Academy Awards air on ABC Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

