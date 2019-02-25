Lady Gaga's Oscars Diamond Was Last Worn By Audrey Hepburn

Lady Gaga gave us total Audrey Hepburn vibes on the 2019 Oscars red carpet and only because her black ballgown and over-the-elbow gloves call to mind the character Holly Golightly. The nominee for A Star Is Born completed the look with not just any old bling, but an iconic piece of jewelry with a tie to the Funny Face actress herself — the Tiffany Diamond.

On Sunday, February 24, celebrities walked the 91st annual Academy Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing some of the most stunning jewelry we’ve ever seen. But no one’s topped the blonde beauty’s Tiffany diamond, which was last worn by Hepburn for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s publicity shoot.

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Set in platinum, the necklace features 16 cushion-cut diamonds that are over 80 total carats and 46 round brilliant diamonds totaling over 15 total carats. All of this just leads to the Fancy Yellow diamond which is 128.54 carats and cushion cut.

“The chance to work with such an amazing piece of design and history tonight is a creative dream come true,” the stylist said in a statement from the brand. “There are so many beautiful jewels in the world, but the radiant Tiffany Diamond, which weighs over 128 carats, is truly exceptional, which is just so fitting for Lady Gaga.”

One of the most brilliant stones in the world, the Tiffany Diamond was unearthed in South Africa back in 1877 and purchased by Tiffany’s founder Charles Lewis Tiffany the following year. It was this transaction the made Tiffany’s the diamond authority.

“Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker, and I’m thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago,” the Tiffany & Co. Chief Artistic Officer, Reed Krakoff said.

It’s not every day that we see such a legendary sparkler. It’s definitely a moment we’ll remember for years to come.

