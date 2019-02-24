Oscars 2019: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Will Gaga win gold? Can Spike Lee win his first? Could Alfonso Cuarón become the first person to win best director, best original screenplay and best cinematography in the same year? There are many questions heading into the 91st annual Oscars, and on Sunday, February 24, they will all be answered.

This year’s show has no host but is filled with A-list presenters, who will most likely take over commentary throughout the evening, live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren and John Mulaney are just a few of the names set to announce the biggest winners of the night, as are Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Laura Dern, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

The Academy Awards air live on ABC Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET. Read the full list of nominees below. We will bold the winners as the night continues.