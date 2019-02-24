Watch out ladies! Billy Porter just majorly upped the 2019 Oscars red carpet fashion game. And the night has only just begun.

On Sunday, February 24, Billy Porter walked the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet wearing a custom Christian Siriano and it was epic. The Pose star stunned in a velvet and satin tuxedo jacket overtop a strapless ball gown. To add even more flare he wore a long-sleeve white shirt underneath the dress with ruffled ends and a big bow tie.

“The most divine moment! @theebillyporter in a custom Siriano tuxedo gown at the #oscars,” the designer wrote on an Instagram post. “Shut this carpet down!”

And fans agreed! People were quick to show their support of the designer and the star, in awe of this impressive and bold fashion choice.

“I am deceased!” wrote one person. “This is the most fabulous tux I’ve ever seen!”

Another commented, “I gasped. There are no words for this!!!”

“DONE!! Red carpet over,” wrote another.

“@csiriano has more design ideas than anyone,” commented one fan. “I love this! And only @theebillyporter could present it this way!”

It’s no surprise that Siriano was the designer behind this buzzy fashion move. The CFDA fashion designer has become Hollywood’s go-to for inclusive red carpet fashion. Along with any gender or size, he dresses just about anyone without any hesitation. Because everyone deserves to look beautiful on the red carpet.

With the red carpet looks only just beginning, it’s hard to imagine that anyone will be able to top this stand-out style. But we can’t wait to see what the rest of the A-listers bring. Check out our full gallery of every star on the red carpet here!

