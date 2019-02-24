With the 2019 Oscars just hours away (the ceremony airs tonight, February 24, from L.A.’s Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center on ABC at 8 p.m. ET), the stars are in full-on prep mode. That means hairstylists, makeup artists and fashion stylists are working their magic on nominees like Lady Gaga (up for Best Actress in a Lead Role for A Star Is Born), Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz (both in the running for Actress in a Supporting Role for The Favourite) and Regina King (the favorite for Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk) and other attendees. Yes, if there’s one night the stars truly value their glam squads, it’s Oscars night (i.e. the Super Bowl of awards season).

Thanks to social media, we’re able to get a peek of the action before celebs arrive at the ceremony, where the Academy Awards’ lead makeup artist Bruce Grayson will take over touchup duty to make sure every star looks #flawless throughout the show (pssst … read his fascinating sponge trick here!).

In the past we’ve seen some great moments like Armie Hammer in a depuffing undereye mask in 2018, John Legend practicing the piano with daughter Luna adorably “helping” in 2017 and Reese Witherspoon showing off her massive, delicious food spread in 2016. So what do this year’s getting-ready moments add to the list?

Early behind-the-scenes glimpses we’ve gotten include red carpet hosts Kristin Cavallari, Giuliana Rancic and Kelly Ripa prepping for their interviewing duties with energizing IV drips, glow-inducing skincare and superfoods-packed breakfasts.

Lupita Nyong’o‘s makeup artist Nick Barose, meanwhile, shared a look inside his kit at the brushes and sponges he’ll be using to craft what is sure to be a fierce look for the Black Panther star. Mara Roszak (the pro behind Stone’s always-stunning strands) teased tonight’s look by showing off a flower shop’s worth of buds that we can only hope will be incorporated into the nominee’s ‘do. And there is so much more where that came from.

Keep through to see how the stars are preparing for the lights, camera(s) and action they’ll encounter at the 2019 Oscars ceremony!