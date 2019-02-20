The 17 Hottest Oscars Duos, Dates and Couples of All Time

As the crown jewel of awards season, the Oscars is known for its ultra-glam and super star-studded red carpet where celebs make as much news for who they arrive with as they do for what they wear. So it should come as no surprise that we’ve been treated to some pretty epic plus-one moments in form of hot couples, darling dates and dynamic duos over the years. And ahead of the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, at the Dolby Theater in L.A., we’re taking a look back at the best plus-ones from red carpets past.

There’s a lot to go over, thanks to the tradition of Hollywood royalty attending the Oscars together. Back in 1973, Cher showed off her toned tummy in a golden crop top and skirt alongside Sonny Bono, who kept things classic in a black tux. Madonna and Michael Jackson caused quite the stir in 1991 when the Material Girl seemed to be channel Marilyn Monroe with her Old Hollywood-inspired fur stole and red lip combo.

Flash forward to the early 2000s and we were treated to the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (2003) and Beyoncé and Jay-Z (2005) showing off their power couple (and best dressed list-worthy!) status on the red carpet.

But it’s not all romance. Some of the sweetest pairings have come in the form of Oscar nominees bringing their parents along for the special occasion. Gwyneth Paltrow won her Best Actress award in 1999 with her dad Bruce by her side. The year before, Affleck and his fellow Good Will Hunting screenwriter Matt Damon brought their moms as their dates. Oh, and then there was the time Jackie Chan showed up with two panda stuffed animals to raise awareness for conservation.

