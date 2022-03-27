Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Stun at the 2022 Oscars

Red-carpet royalty! Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, got dressed up for a very special date night — the 2022 Academy Awards.

The reality star, 42, and her fiancé, 46, arrived for the show on Sunday, March 27, in coordinating black looks. Kardashian wore a vintage Mugler gown and Aquazzura heels, while Barker chose an all-black suit designed by Maison Margiela. At one point, the duo shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Ahead of her arrival, Kardashian shared an Instagram Story video of herself getting a facial for the big night. “A little Oscars prep with The Beauty Sandwich,” she said in the clip, referencing facialist Iván Pol.

Fans began speculating that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum might make an appearance at the ceremony after producers announced that the Blink-182 drummer was scheduled to perform during the show. The Famous Stars and Straps founder is part of the “All-Star Band” that also includes Oscars music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.

The Poosh founder and Barker haven’t had many opportunities to walk the red carpet since Us Weekly confirmed their romance in January 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic caused many of last year’s events to be scaled back. The duo made their red carpet debut in September 2021 at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the Meet the Barkers alum performed with pal Machine Gun Kelly.

One month later, the twosome announced their engagement. Kardashian shared the news with her Instagram followers, posting two photos of the duo on a beach surrounded by roses. She later showed of her ring in a post shared by Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama.

The California native shares Alabama and Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. Kardashian, for her part, shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015.

In a teaser for Hulu’s upcoming series The Kardashians, the wellness guru that she and her fiancé are working on expanding their family together. “Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kardashian said in a voiceover in footage released on March 14.

The trailer came on month after Us confirmed that the duo were trying to get pregnant. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first,” an insider revealed in February, adding that the pair were “trying to get there in the natural way” but also “looking at IVF.”

Last year, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that she froze her eggs in 2018. “I really got talked into it,” she explained during a March 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’ … I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe that’s God’s plan.’ I’m more like that. That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”