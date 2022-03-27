Top 5

Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

oscars 2022 red carpet Jessica Chastain Lily James
Lily James and Jessica Chastain. Shutterstock (2)
Out with a bang! While the 2022 awards show circuit has been filled with fabulous fashion, the 94th annual Academy Awards clearly served up the best looks of the season. 

From gorgeous dresses with timeless silhouettes to breakout trends that are sure to stay, the stars hit the Sunday, March 27, red carpet in some seriously show-stopping ensembles. 

The event, which is held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. And while the three ladies brought their A-game, they weren’t the only people to make a stylish splash. 

From Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Carolina Herrera gown to Vanessa Hudgens‘ custom Michael Kors dress, stars did not disappoint on the Oscars red carpet. With such stunning looks, Us Weekly’s Stylish made sure to document each and every outfit and accessory from the historic night in Hollywood. 

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars wore on the red carpet! 

