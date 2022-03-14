Coming soon? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking steps to expand their family in the latest trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, said in a voiceover in footage released on Monday, March 14. (The Los Angeles native is already the mother of Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while the drummer, 46, shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

The clip from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s upcoming reality show featured Kardashian and the rocker at a doctor appointment. When the pair were advised to “put the sample in [a] cup,” the Poosh creator instructed the crew to “turn the mics off,” joking, “You don’t get the audio [for that].”

Later in the trailer, Barker held his fiancée’s hand and kissed it as a doctor examined her.

The footage came one month after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the engaged pair are “trying to get pregnant” and “it’s only a matter of time” before Kardashian is expecting.

“It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first,” a source explained in February.

The insider added that the duo at the time were “trying to get there in the natural way” but “looking at IVF” as well.

The former E! personality froze her eggs in 2018, calling the process her “peace of mind” three years later.

“I froze mine and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for — you never know,” Kardashian said during an Ellen DeGeneres Show segment in March 2021. “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’ … I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe that’s God’s plan.’ I’m more like that. That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”

The reality star revealed that her doctor advised “one more round just to have a good healthy batch,” but she declined.

“I was like, ‘You guys had me one time, that’s it. That’s more than I was gonna do,’” Kardashian explained.

