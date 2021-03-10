Better safe than sorry! While Kourtney Kardashian is uncertain about having more kids, she feels “peace of mind” after freezing her eggs.

“I froze mine and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for — you never know,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, said on the Wednesday, March 10, “Lady Parts” segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.'”

Her sister Khloé Kardashian joked that it hadn’t been “easy” to convince the Poosh creator to take that step after welcoming Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. Their family and friends “bullied” the University of Arizona grad into it.

“I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41?'” Kourtney explained of her initial resistance. “Maybe that’s God’s plan. I’m more like that. That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”

She added, “After I did it, the doctor was like, ‘I would love you to do one more round just to have good healthy batch, a good amount,’ and I was like, ‘You guys had me one time, that’s it. That’s more than I was gonna do.'”

Looking back, Kourtney compared the experience to “a deep breath,” explaining, “I was 39 and was about to turn 40 and just felt like people were saying, ‘If you’re gonna do it, you’ve gotta do it now.’ [I was like], ‘OK, everyone stop rushing me. I don’t know if I even want to have another kid or if that’s, like, in the future or whatever. I think doing that … and having the control of my body just gave me a peace of mind.”

The California native documented the process in 2018 episodes of her family’s E! show, saying that the shots made her feel “crazy.”

Kourtney has been coparenting her three kids with Disick, 37, since their 2015 split. The Flip It Like Disick star has most recently been linked to Delila Hamlin, while Kourtney is in a relationship with rocker Travis Barker.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in February: “It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been. … They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids.”

The drummer, 45, is the father of son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.