Delilah Belle Hamlin: What’s in My Bag?

For model Delilah Belle Hamlin, black is the new black. “My main bag is always black,” says the oldest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. “And I’m really into vintage right now.

The model and fashion designer, 21, spills her vintage Prada for Us.

Mobile Throwback

“I have the new Motorola Razr foldable smartphone [available early 2020]. It’s just so iconic — Paris Hilton made the [original] flip phone a thing. It goes with my vintage vibe.”

The Crown Jewel

“If I’m traveling or going on a job or to a meeting, I always bring a crystal to help with anything I’ll be going through. I love citrine.”

Peeper De-Puffer

“The Dr Loretta Tightening Eye Gel helps protect eyes from blue light. I love carrying it around in case my eyes get puffy.”

Playing It Safe

“I don’t have a keychain. I just have my car keys and pepper spray because I’m a paranoid girl.”

Lounging Around

“My sister [Amelia] and I came out with a clothing line called DNA. We wanted to create something that’s comfy to travel in — and also up our sweats game.”

Jet-Setter

“I fly to London quite frequently. I love Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask for the plane.”

What else is inside Delilah’s bag? A gold Balenciaga wallet; Chimi sunglasses; Oliver Peoples sunglasses; 8 Other Reasons silver hoop earrings; a Barefoot Dreams blanket; keys shaped in money and a wine glass; an IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Full-Coverage Spot Treatment; a Versed Silk Slip Conditioning Lip Oil; a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Kim K.W.; a Marc Jacobs lip gloss in Sugar Sugar; a Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum; an iS Clinical Active Serum; a Jonathan Adler Jet Set Travel Kit; Aquaphor; The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale; English pounds; Euros; an AAA card; an Emi Jay scrunchy; a pack of Trident gum; a bottle of Smart Water and receipts.