It’s in their genes! The Kardashians, the Duggars and more famous families have made waves in Hollywood over the years.

Kris Jenner’s blended family has starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since October 2007. The E! show follows the talent manager’s four children with late husband Robert Kardashian — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian — as well as her and Caitlyn Jenner‘s daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The California native became a grandma in 2009 when Kourtney and Scott Disick’s eldest son, Mason, arrived, followed by Penelope and Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Kris is also the grandmother of Kim’s four kids with Kanye West — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — as well as Khloé’s daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott, and Rob’s daughter, Dream, with Blac Chyna.

The talent manager has wanted to have a big brood since she was “a little girl,” she told CR magazine in October 2019. “I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can’t wait to have six kids — I specifically said the number six. Now when I see all of us and it’s Christmas Eve and we’re all cozy sitting around the tree sipping hot chocolate, I get so excited for my big, happy family.”

The In the Kitchen With Kris author has “surrendered” to her family members’ needs over the years, telling the outlet at the time: “Walking this path with them, I make sure they know that they’re loved unconditionally.”

As for Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, the TLC personalities starred on 19 Kids and Counting with their family from 2008 to 2015. When their eldest children began having kids of their own, the Arkansas natives joined the cast of spinoff Counting On.

Michelle turns on “grandma mode” while hanging with her nearly 20 grandchildren, despite having preteens of her own. “It’s amazing because you get to enjoy the fun, but not all the responsibility of packing the diaper bag and remembering all the details that you need to do,” she gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2020. “It’s wonderful. It really is. It’s the best thing ever. I love having grandkids.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of more famous celebrity families, from Duchess Kate and Prince William’s royal children to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six kids.