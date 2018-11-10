Doing OK. Martin Sheen is safe and sound after his son Charlie Sheen tweeted that he was unable to get ahold of the Emmy winner on Friday, November 9.

“We evacuated early this morning from Point Dume around 9:30, and we’ve been here ever since,” the Come Sunday star told local station Fox 11 in an on-air newscast on Friday evening. “There’s little chance our house survived.”

The Apocalypse Now actor also took the opportunity to give an update on his famous family and address his worried children. “We’ve been trying to reach all the children, Emilio [Estevez] is somewhere up in Ventura, and Renée [Estevez] came down here with us and then she went to see a friend and got cut off with the fire, so … unable to find her, the grandkids made it to Oxnard, and Ramon [Estevez]’s in Pasadena,” he said.

The West Wing alum continued: “Emilio, Ramn, Renee, Charlie…we’re fine. We’re at Zuma Beach and will probably sleep in the car tonight. We’re just fine and hope you guys are, too … we’re fine, Thank God.”

Earlier Friday, Charlie expressed concern over his parents Martin and Janet Sheen’s whereabouts with a tweet. “I cannot get ahold of my parents, Martin and Janet Sheen,” the Two and Half Men star wrote. “They are in the group, at the staging ground near Zuma Beach. If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario. thank you in advance.”

Martin and Janet were among the many celebrities forced to evacuate as deadly wildfires ravaged areas near Malibu, California, after starting in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 8.

Charlie’s ex-wife Denise Richards and their shared children, Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, were also forced to evacuate, though a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us Weekly on Friday that they — along with Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, and adopted daughter Eloise, 7 — were not in peril. “They are stuck in traffic with so many other people on Pacific Coast Highway because there is only one way out,” the source told Us. “They are safe and not in immediate danger. It’s just incredibly scary.”

