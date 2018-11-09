Malibu residents, including countless celebrities, were ordered to evacuate their homes on Friday, November 9, as the deadly wildfires in southern California neared the beachside community.

The blazes began in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 8, and continued to spread overnight, putting tens of thousands of homes in danger. The Associated Press reported that authorities found five people dead in their vehicles in the town of Paradise.

“Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed,” Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said during a news conference on Friday. “It’s that kind of devastation.”

Alyssa Milano and Rainn Wilson were among the first stars to tweet that they had evacuated.

The Who’s the Boss? alum, 45, wrote, “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband [David Bugliari] is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)”

The Office alum, 52, tweeted, “My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash.” (A gunman killed 12 people at a local bar on Wednesday, November 7.)

Denise Richards, her new husband, actor Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters — Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, 7 — have also evacuated their Malibu home. “They are stuck in traffic with so many other people on Pacific Coast Highway because there is only one way out,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells Us Weekly. “They are safe and not in immediate danger. It’s just incredibly scary.”

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson tweeted that his house was destroyed by the blaze. “We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing,” he wrote. “Gonna be offline for awhile.”

The Kardashians were also forced to evacuate their homes in the Calabasas area. Khloé Kardashian tweeted that she was with her 6-month-old daughter, True, as well as her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his 2-year-old daughter, Dream. “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us,” Khloé, 34, added.

Paramount Movie Ranch, which has been the site of numerous movie and TV productions since the 1920s, was affected by the wildfires too. The Twitter account for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area confirmed that the Western location where HBO’s Westworld films has burned down.

Other celebrities who live in the Malibu area include Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson and Ellen DeGeneres. It is unclear whether they were home during the evacuations.

I’m worried about my house🔥, but there is nothing I can do.

Friends houses have burned🙏🏻

