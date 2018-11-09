Staying safe. Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian sought refuge amid the fast-growing wildfires in California on Thursday, November 8.

Kourtney, 39, and Kim, 38, both took to their Instagram Stories late Thursday evening to reveal they were evacuating Calabasas.

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” Kim wrote as she rushed to the Hidden Hills home she shares with husband Kanye West.

Kourtney, for her part, shared a photo of her packed up car on her Instagram Story.

Khloé, 34, tweeted that she was with her brother, Rob, 31, and their respective daughters, True, 6 months, and Dream, who is celebrating her second birthday on Friday, November 9.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch!” the Good American designer tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning. “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Twitter, the Woolsey fire has grown to approximately 8,000 acres with zero percent containment and many schools is the area were closed.

Actress Alyssa Milano also tweeted that she was affected by the fires. “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires,” the mother of two wrote. “I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)” Actor Rainn Wilson also revealed his home has “has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks.”

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

“(The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you),” The Office alum quipped. “Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash.”