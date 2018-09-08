It’s official! Denise Richards and boyfriend Aaron Phypers tied the knot in Malibu on Saturday, September 8, Us Weekly can confirm.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards said in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride so far!”

A video posted by Bravo showed her wearing a strapless lace gown and carrying a pink and white bouquet, while her new husband wore a white shirt. “The rumors are true,” she said in the video, “And this is my husband Aaron. And we just got married.” The pair then shared a kiss.

Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. The former couple share daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. Richards is also a mom to daughter Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011. (Phypers, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from Desperate Housewives actress Nicollette Sheridan in August after two years of separation.)

Us Weekly confirmed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and The Leap actor were engaged on Friday, September 7.

A source close to the actress revealed to Us that the pair have been keeping their engagement under wraps for months. “Denise has been engaged to Aaron since January,” the source said. “They have just kept it quiet because they didn’t want a lot of attention leading up to the wedding. They had hoped to keep it private, but since it’s being filmed for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was inevitable that it leaked out.”

The insider added that Richards, 47, who was first spotted spending time with Phypers, 46, in September 2017, is “very much in love.” “He is absolutely devoted to her and her three daughters,” the confidant said.

Richards announced she was joining the cast of the Bravo hit with a statement to Us in August. “I am so excited to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as I am a huge fan of the show,” she said at the time. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George!”

It remains unclear whether the nuptials — or Richards’ new husband — will appear on her new Bravo show.

Season 9 of RHOBH is expected to premiere in late 2019.

