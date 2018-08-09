It’s official! Denise Richards is returning to reality TV.

“I am so excited to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as I am a huge fan of the show,” the 47-year-old says in a statement to Us Weekly. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George!” (Cast member Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley, is the Culture Club frontman’s manager and close friend.)

Denise also confirmed the news on Twitter. After Bravo producer Andy Cohen tweeted on Wednesday, August 8, that he is “very excited to welcome” her to the show, she responded, “Thank you!! Thrilled to be part of this wild journey.”

The Wild Things star will join Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit, all of whom are expected to return for the Bravo reality series’ upcoming ninth season.

Us confirmed in July that Denise was in talks to join RHOBH. A source said at the time that the former model was close to signing a deal with the network and had not yet started filming.

The actress has long expressed interest in becoming a Housewife. When asked in 2011 whether she would ever consider joining the cast, she told Us, “Heck yeah, I would! It’s one of my favorite shows!”

This will not be Denise’s first stint on reality TV. She previously had her own series, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which aired on E! for two seasons from 2008 to 2009.

Denise shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2006. She adopted a third daughter named Eloise, now 7, in 2011.

Season 9 of RHOBH is expected to premiere in late 2018.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast "Watch With Us" below!





