The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may soon have a new cast member, and she’s one viewers will surely recognize: Denise Richards.

A source close to the actress confirmed to Us Weekly that The Saturday at the Starlight star is expected to sign a deal with Bravo “next week at the latest.” The insider also noted that filming with the rest of the ladies has yet to start.

Richards would join Teddi Mellencamp, who Us exclusively confirmed in June would be returning for season 9. The hit reality show also stars Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna.

The animal-welfare activist — who shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and is also mom of Eloise, 7 — expressed interest in joining the cast to Us back in 2011. When Us asked if she would consider appearing on the show at the time, she replied, “Heck yeah I would! It’s one of my favorite shows!”

She also shared who she hoped to become friends with: “I love Lisa and Kyle.”

But in 2015, however, she seemed to have a change of heart while shooting down rumors she would appear on season 6: “I think it was just a rumor, I wasn’t even asked,” she told Extra‘s Mario Lopez. “I kinda like watching those shows, and Lisa Rinna is a good friend of mine. I like watching her work on it, but yeah, no, I don’t know where that came from. I don’t think I could show my life on there … that would be a whole other show!”

The Vanity actress appeared in her own reality TV series for E! called Denise Richards: It’s Complicated. The show ran for two seasons from 2008 to 2009.

The premiere date for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 9th season has yet to be revealed.

