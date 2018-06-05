Keeping her diamond! Teddi Mellencamp is set to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 9, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The 36-year-old accountability coach joined the cast of RHOBH in season 8, which aired from December 2017 to May 2018. Teddi, who had conflicts with castmates Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley on the show, recently told Us Weekly that she had no regrets from her first season on the Bravo series.

“You know, I trusted my gut always,” the reality TV personality told Us at Wango Tango 2018 on Saturday, June 2. “And maybe this past season there were moments like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have!’ But then watching it back I’m like, ‘No, you know what? Your gut was right.’ Just follow it.”

The daughter of rock and roll legend John Mellencamp also featured her family, including husband Edwin Arroyave, with whom she shares daughter Slate and son Cruz, on the show. (Teddi is also stepmother to Edwin’s daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.) She told Us that reality TV made her marriage even stronger.

“I mean, it’s really made us even more of a team, because you really support one another and you want to be there for somebody,” Teddi explained. “You want, you know, you want to take care of each other. We’re going through a lot and our family is the most important thing and, you know, we came out stronger for it.”

While it’s unclear if the rest of the RHOBH season 8 cast — Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika and Dorit — will return for the upcoming ninth season (Bravo does not comment on casting news before the official season announcement), Teddi, Dorit and Rinna recently stepped out together to support Kyle’s new Paramount series, American Woman.

“Such an incredible night celebrating @americanwomantv So grateful to be working with such talented people and for all the love and support ❤,” Kyle captioned an Instagram photo with her three costars at the L.A. premiere. “Airs this week on @paramountnetwork#June7th.”

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

