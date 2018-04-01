Erika Jayne: What’s in My Bag?

Whenever she’s in need of a quick fix, Erika Jayne’s Prada backpack is at the ready. From hair ties to throat drops, “it has everything I need for whatever I encounter,” the star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Tuesdays, 9 p.m.) says.

The Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Fights Ever: A Definitive Ranking

Jayne, 46, wed to Thomas Girardi, 78, shares her essentials with Us.

Bathroom Basics

“I have the whole Vons counter in my bag — a toothbrush, toothpaste, Secret deodorant. Anything can happen at any time and you need to be fresh and clean. That’s how I like to keep it.”

Time for a Change

“Once my coin purse was open and it spilled out everywhere. My backpack would make so much noise. It was so annoying!”

The Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Cheating Bombshells Ever

Lip Service

“If I’m not working, I don’t wear makeup, but if I were to open my makeup bag, I have five Dior lip glosses and a couple of Tom Ford lipsticks.”

Bare Necessities

“I always carry around an extra pair of underwear. I have a La Perla thong just in case. Anything could happen!”

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Take Note

“I like to write song lyrics, show ideas and inspirational quotes in my notebook. It’s easier to write stuff down and I enjoy doing it. I could have a meeting and need to take notes.”

What else is inside Jayne’s bag? A Bottega Veneta China Red Crocodile Zip-Around Wallet; an iPhone X; a iPhone charger; a Makeup Forever Ultra HD Powder; a Makeup Forever concealer; a Makeup Forever Second Skin Cream Blush; a Sheila Stotts Removal Brush; a butter LONDON Quickfix Moisturizing Cuticle Balm; Be Fierce by Gretchen Carlson; a black American Express; some cash; Emergen-C; Aspirin; Tylenol; Band-Aids; Aquaphor; Visine and a bottle of Evian.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!