Talk about friendly exes! Denise Richards invited her former husband, Charlie Sheen, to her upcoming wedding to fiancé Aaron Phypers, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“[She] is telling friends that she is expecting him to attend,” the insider says.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, was married to the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, from 2002 to 2006. They share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. (She is also the mom of daughter Eloise, 7, whom she adopted in 2011.)

The news comes one month after Sheen claimed that he can no longer afford his child support payments to Richards and his third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller. He said in court documents obtained by Us, “I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry. All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.”

Despite the drama, the Wild Things actress has had plenty to celebrate. Us confirmed on Thursday, September 6, that she is engaged to Phypers. The couple, who were first spotted together in September 2017, are set to tie the knot in Malibu on Saturday, September 8.

“She is very much in love with Aaron,” the source tells Us. “He is absolutely devoted to her and her three daughters.”

Phypers was previously married to Nicollette Sheridan. The Desperate Housewives alum, 54, filed for divorce in June 2016 after just six months, and the case was finalized this August.

Richards and Phypers have an interesting connection in the RHOBH cast, which she joined in August for the Bravo reality series’ upcoming ninth season. His ex-wife Sheridan’s first husband, Harry Hamlin, is married to cast member Lisa Rinna.

With reporting by Jen Heger

