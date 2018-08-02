Charlie Sheen believes Hollywood has turned its back on him. As a result, he claims he can no longer afford his child support payments to his ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The Two and a Half Men alum, 52, filed requests in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 1, to lower his monthly payments to Richards, 47, and Mueller, 40. He shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with Richards, and twin sons Max and Bob, 9, with Mueller. (He also has a 33-year-old daughter named Cassandra Estevez with his high school sweetheart Paula Speert.)

Sheen claims in the documents obtained by Us that his “income has changed significantly” since the summer of 2016, when he was ordered to pay a total of $20,000 to Richards for Sam and Lola, and a sum of $55,000 to Mueller for Max and Bob. He also currently pays both women 9.5 percent of his gross annual income from all sources in excess of $2.1 million.

“I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” the actor alleges in his filings. “All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.”

In addition to his child support payments, Sheen owes millions of dollars for his home mortgage and pool and gardening services, and has less than $10 million to his name, according to the documents.

The Anger Management alum was the highest paid actor in TV in 2010, when he earned $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men. He was fired from the CBS sitcom in March 2011 after making derogatory comments about creator Chuck Lorre during a headline-making public meltdown.

Sheen has largely stayed out of the spotlight since announcing in November 2015 that he is HIV positive.

Court hearings in the star’s child support case have been scheduled for September 18 and 26.

Us Weekly has reached out to Richards’ rep and Mueller’s attorney for comment.

