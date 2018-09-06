Denise Richards Is Engaged to Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards found love again! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is engaged to Aaron Phypers, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple were first spotted together in September 2017. They started documenting their relationship on Instagram that December during a romantic trip to a ski resort in Whitefish, Montana. She called him her “soulmate” in a post in June.

Richards, 47, was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. They share daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. The former model is also the mother of daughter Eloise, 7, whom she adopted in 2011.

Phypers finalized his divorce from Desperate Housewives alum Nicollette Sheridan in late August. The former couple were married for just six months when Sheridan, 54, filed for divorce in June 2016.

Richards recently announced that she has joined the cast of RHOBH for the Bravo reality series’ upcoming ninth season. “I am so excited … as I am a huge fan of the show,” she said in a statement to Us on August 9. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George!” (Cast member Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley, is the Culture Club singer’s manager.)

Though it is unclear if Phypers will also appear on the show, his ex-wife Sheridan’s first husband, Harry Hamlin, has become a familiar face for viewers. The Mad Men alum, 66, is married to cast member Lisa Rinna.

Us Weekly has reached out to Richards’ rep for comment.

