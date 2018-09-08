A long time coming. Us Weekly confirmed that Denise Richards and actor Aaron Phypers are engaged on Thursday, September 6, but a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star now reveals that the two have actually been planning to wed for much longer.

“Denise has been engaged to Aaron since January,” the insider tells Us. “They have just kept it quiet because they didn’t want a lot of attention leading up to the wedding.”

Still, the source says Richards “is very much in love with Aaron, and he is absolutely devoted to her and her three daughters.”

According to the insider, the couple, who were first spotted together in September 2017, wanted to keep news of their impending nuptials to themselves. “They had hoped to keep it private, but since it’s being filmed for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was inevitable that it leaked out,” the source explains.

The reality star, 47, gave a statement to Us announcing that she would be joining the Bravo cast in August. “I am so excited to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as I am a huge fan of the show,” she said at the time, adding, “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George!”

The source also shared that the Saturday at the Starlight star has a rather unexpected party on her guest list: ex-husband, Charlie Sheen!

“[She] is telling friends that she is expecting him to attend,” the insider said.

Richards shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with the 9/11 star, 53. She is also a mom of daughter Eloise, 7, whom she adopted in 2011. Phypers, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan in August after separating in 2016.

With reporting by Jen Heger

