The end of an era. Kim Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce from husband Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, listed the couple’s date of separation as April 30 in court documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, May 8. The Bravo personality and the former NFL player, 37, share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted his estranged wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

News of the couple’s divorce comes amid speculation about their financial woes. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo’s five-bedroom Georgia mansion is in foreclosure. An auction of the home was scheduled that month but later canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC.

The pair purchased the 6,900-square-foot residence in 2012 for $880,000. The twosome — who wed in 2011 — defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022 before Trust Bank began its foreclosure proceedings on the mansion, which is located in the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia. An auction was initially scheduled for March 7.

As news of the foreclosure broke, Brielle and Ariana denied that their family’s home would be going up for auction. “Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana told TMZ in February. “Everything is still there. We all live there.”

Their mother previously denied speculation about her finances in November 2022, showing off the home in an Instagram Story at the time. “Ok you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” the reality star explained. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”

Zolciak-Biermann and her husband began dating in 2010 after meeting at a charity event. Their wedding was documented by Bravo cameras for the RHOA spinoff Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which premiered in 2012. The show’s title was later shortened to Don’t Be Tardy and aired for eight seasons before it was canceled in 2021.

“Kim’s not sad about Don’t Be Tardy ending. Yes, it’s emotional because of how long her family filmed the show and all the memories they created, but she sees this as a positive change,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2021. “She feels like she’s finally free after a 13-year-long relationship to get to do other projects she’s wanted to do.”

While Don’t Be Tardy aired its final episode in December 2020, the “House of Kim” podcast host continued documenting her relationship and family life via social media. Last year, the Florida native reminisced about her first meeting with Biermann, which took place at an event involving her then-costar Shereé Whitfield.

“I threw the wig on and some makeup … and I reluctantly went … who would have thought that day would change my life forever,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “Goes to show you … you never know what the future holds and God ALWAYS has the most perfect plan.”

Earlier this year, Zolciak-Biermann shared a cheeky video of her husband vacuuming the couple’s home after Us confirmed that the mansion was in foreclosure. “Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay?,” the Kashmere Kollection founder wrote via Instagram in February, alongside a video of Biermann cleaning the house while wearing nothing but a pair of black boxer briefs. “Mhm … yes sir.”

