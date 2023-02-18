Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann’s Georgia mansion is in foreclosure and will be going to auction next month, Us Weekly can confirm.

Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, purchased the home — which is located in the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia— in 2012 for $880,000. The estate is a total of 6,900 square feet and includes 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms along with a spa, waterfall, basketball court and elevator.

The mansion is set to be auctioned off to the highest bigger on Tuesday, March 7, from the steps of the Fulton County courthouse, according to documents obtained by Us on Friday, February 17.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the documents read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

Trust Bank began the foreclosure proceedings in August 2022 after the couple, who tied the knot in November 2011, defaulted on their mortgage.

That same month, the reality star dealt with another legal issue after her 21-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann was arrested following her involvement in a car crash. (Kim and Kroy are parents to sons Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane Kaia, 9, while the former Atlanta Falcons player also adopted the Bravo alum’s daughters Ariana and Brielle Biermann, 25, from a previous relationship in July 2013.)

According to a police report obtained by Us at the time, an officer claimed Ariana did not appear to be sober when he arrived at the scene. “I advised [Ariana] that I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. She stated the odor was possibly from her clothing,” he detailed. “Ariana stated she had smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink.”

He continued: “I conducted field sobriety evaluations with Ariana and observed signs of impairment. I observed that she had a noticeable sway during the evaluations,” adding that a fellow officer conducted a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test and “observed four out of six clues.”

The police officer also claimed that Ariana refused to provide a “breath sample to the preliminary breath test.”

The 21-year-old was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, underage possession/purchase of alcohol and misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change. She was released on bail that same day. Her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also booked on alcohol-related charges and released as well.

Following the arrest, Kim came to her daughter’s defense.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 16. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case.”