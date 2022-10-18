A birthday roast? Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s family trolled daughter Ariana Biermann when she turned 21 — giving her a very special cake to mark the occasion.

During a joint birthday bash with her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, on Monday, October 17, Biermann was presented with a cake that featured her DUI mugshot.

Ariana’s big sister, Brielle Biermann, showed off the confection via her Instagram Story on Monday. In addition to the blown-up mugshot, the treat had pink frosting and candles that spelled out “happy birthday.”

McLeroy, who turned 21 the same month, was also treated to a cake with his mugshot picture on it. His confection, however, had blue frosting.

The birthday girl, who was arrested in August for a DUI, also shared a few social media videos from the bash via Instagram. In one clip, she kissed her beau — who was also reportedly arrested at the same time — while the partygoers sang “Happy Birthday.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 13 that the Don’t Be Tardy alum had been arrested in Forsyth County, Georgia, where she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, underage possession/purchase of alcohol and misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change.

Ariana’s on and off boyfriend,McLeroy, was also reportedly arrested at the time for alcohol-related charges. Both Ariana and McLeroy — who were 20 years old when taken into custody — were released on bond later that day.

Despite being charged with a DUI, Ariana’s attorney has fervently denied the allegations against the influencer.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI,” lawyer Justin Spizman said in an August statement. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case.”

He added: “She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

Ariana is one of the eldest daughters of the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. The Bravo personality wed Kroy Biermann in 2011, who adopted Ariana and her older sister Brielle, 25, nearly two years later. Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy, 36, eventually welcomed KJ, 11, Kash, 9, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 8.

Following the allegations against Ariana, her mother has firmly remained in her corner.

Zolciak-Biermann claimed at the time that her daughter had not been impaired by any substance at the time of her arrest.

“Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with the law,” she continued in her social media statement at the time. “In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”