After documenting her life on Don’t Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter Ariana Biermann made headlines for an incident outside of reality TV.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Ariana was arrested after being involved in a car crash. Amid her legal issues, the Bravo personality denied drinking and driving before the vehicle collision.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI,” her attorney, Justin Spizman, said in a statement at the time. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

According to a police report obtained by Us, the officer who arrived at the site of the accident claimed that Ariana did not appear to be sober. “I advised [Ariana] that I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. She stated the odor was possibly from her clothing,” he wrote, referring to his observations. “Ariana stated she had smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink.”

The report continued: “I conducted field sobriety evaluations with Ariana and observed signs of impairment. I observed that she had a noticeable sway during the evaluations,” adding that a fellow officer conducted a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test and “observed four out of six clues.”

The police officer recalled Ariana refusing to “provide a breath sample to the preliminary breath test” at the scene. She allegedly also changed her mind about giving a blood test after her arrest.

Ariana first rose to fame when her mother landed a reality series following her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Don’t Be Tardy, which ran from 2012 to 2021, focused on Kim’s family life with husband Kroy Biermann.

Since finding stardom, Ariana continued to use social media to address the challenges of living in the public eye. Ahead of her arrest, the influencer addressed claims that she was struggling with an eating disorder.

In an Instagram Story posted in July 2021, Ariana wrote she was done with people who acted like she “lost 50 pounds overnight.”

According to Ariana, the discussions happening around her weight loss were “ridiculous and awful” to her mental health. “I’m so exhausted by everyone thinking I lost 50 pounds overnight. Please stop,” she wrote at the time. “I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone.”

She added: “It was not easy [to lose weight]. But it was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body… I’m so happy with myself. I’ve never felt so beautiful.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Ariana’s arrest: