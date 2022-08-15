More details are coming out about Ariana Biermann’s DUI arrest, including the fact that she allegedly refused to take both a breathalyzer and a blood test, the police report obtained by Us Weekly reveals.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, 20, was arrested in Georgia on Saturday, August 13, after colliding with another vehicle while driving. She was cited with driving under the influence of alcohol, underage possession/purchase of alcohol and misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change.

While Ariana’s lawyer has vehemently denied the charges, according to the police report obtained by Us, the reporting officer claimed that the Don’t Be Tardy alum was not sober based on his observations.

“I advised [Ariana] that I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. She stated the odor was possibly from her clothing,” the officer detailed in the document. “Ariana stated she had smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink.”

The police officer continued, “I conducted field sobriety evaluations with Ariana and observed signs of impairment. I observed that she had a noticeable sway during the evaluations,” adding that a fellow officer conducted a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test and “observed four out of six clues.”

The report further alleged that when Ariana was asked “to provide a breath sample to the preliminary breath test. … she refused.” While Ariana initially consented to a blood test, she later changed her mind when she was taken to jail. She was released on bond later that day and is planning to fight the charges against her, the Georgia native’s lawyer said in a statement on Saturday.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI,” Ariana’s attorney, Justin Spizman, said in a statement at the time. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

Ariana’s on and off boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also involved in the accident and was reportedly arrested on alcohol-related charges. He was released on bond.

