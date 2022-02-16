Setting the record straight! Kim Zolciak clarified comments speculating that her eldest two daughters have had plastic surgery.

“My daughters read your stupid ass comments,” the Don’t Be Tardy alum, 43, told her Instagram followers of the “nasty, rude” rumors in a Wednesday, February 16, Instagram post. “And quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!”

After going on to write that Brielle, 24, and Ariana, 20, have “NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum addressed each of their looks.

“Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit,” the Florida native, who also shares Kroy, 10, Kash, 9, and Kane, 8, with husband Kroy Biermann, concluded. “And Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in five places) and couldn’t chew food for months … so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!! Nobody had liposuction that’s obsurd [sic]!! I know it’s hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!”

The former reality star’s social media upload came three years after Zolciak told Entertainment Tonight that she was “not open” her children having plastic surgery procedures.

“I tell them… ‘When you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do. But you guys are beautiful and so young,'” the Dancing With the Stars alum told the outlet in 2019.

The previous year, the former Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly that her eldest daughter had “only done her lips,” explaining, “All these people [who] think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up. She’s 21 years old. Get a life. She did her lips and that’s it.”

While Zolciak doesn’t “give two s–ts” about haters criticizing her looks — and neither does Brielle — Ariana is often more affected by the comments.

“I monitor a lot of Ariana’s social media,” the singer went on to tell Us in 2018. “She has a much different personality than Brielle. So I’ve always had to kind of monitor Ariana’s social media, delete comments, delete comments off of my page, because she’s a lot more sensitive.”

