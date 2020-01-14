Talk about highly outnumbered! Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents have more than a handful of kids.

The R&B singer welcomed her 10th child to the family in January 2020. “My husband Zackariah [Darring] and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum wrote via Instagram on January 12. “He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood.”

While the newborn’s birth marked the Indiana native’s first child with Darring, she previously welcomed six children with her ex-husband Rahman Morton between 2000 and 2009. Wyatt went on to marry Michael Ford and they welcomed three more children before their 2017 divorce.

Jenner may not have reached double digits, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch also had her hands full while raising six children.

The Jenner Communications creator first gave birth to Kourtney Kardashian with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, in 1979, followed by Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. After her 1991 wedding, she and Caitlyn Jenner welcomed Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

In May 2019, the In the Kitchen With Kris author told Us Weekly and other reporters about her secret to bringing up amazing children. “Just listen, pay attention, really talk to them, be a part of their lives,” Jenner advised at the time. “They’re all my best friends, so I couldn’t be more blessed.”

Not only has the manager given her daughters parenting advice over the years — “Enjoy every second,” she told Kylie after her daughter Stormi’s birth — but she has shared her words of wisdom with other celebrities as well.

“Kris Jenner is like my second mother,” Giuliana Rancic told Us exclusively in July 2012. “Kris gives me the greatest advice. You’ll email her one question, one line, and she’ll respond in four paragraphs. She’s the most thorough, amazing woman.”

The entertainment reporter added, “She sent the best gifts for the baby: the cutest clothes from Ralph Lauren, [including] Olympic polos from the London Olympics that have the Olympic emblem.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars with big broods, from Eddie Murphy’s 10 kids with Paulette McNeely, Tamara Hood, Nicole Mitchell, Mel B and Paige Butcher to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children.