Grimes is growing her family! The singer gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Elon Musk on Monday, May 4.

The entrepreneur, 48, announced the happy news in the comments of a CleanTechnica tweet about his Tesla Model S car. “News on baby?” a fan asked. “A few hours away,” the billionaire responded. Then four hours later, he wrote, “Mom & baby all good.”

Musk tweeted that his newborn son’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk. He also tweeted two photos of the little one, including one with a tattoo filter.

The visual artist, 31, announced in January that she had a little one on the way by posting a topless baby bump photo on Instagram.

“I thought about censoring [my nipples] for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being,” the “My Name Is Dark” singer captioned the social media reveal at the time. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self-hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

The Canadian musician shared another maternity shot the following day, this time with her budding belly poking out from an unbuttoned robe.

“OMG CONGRATS ANGEL,” former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui commented on the photo.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, had recently been linked to Elon Musk but did not name the father of her child at the time of her announcement. But when one of her Instagram followers called her the “queen of securing elons coin,” the then-pregnant star replied, “I don’t need $ from a man, Grimes is self funded.”

She and the Tesla CEO made their red carpet debut in May 2018 at the Met Gala, and a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the couple had been “dating for about a month.” The insider said “they made out the whole night” at Rihanna’s afterparty.

On Saturday, May 2, Musk tweeted that he was “selling almost all physical possessions” and “will own no house.” He then added that “my gf @Grimezsz is mad at me.”

Grimes’ followers thought that the “Violence” singer made an Instagram account for her fetus in January, but she clarified this on Twitter, writing, “As I’ve mentioned many times in the past, @WarNymph is a digital avatar that I’ve been working on for over a year. It is not a social media account for my unborn child. Plz don’t try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan on protecting.”