Grimes is going to be a mom! The 31-year-old musician announced her pregnancy with an NSFW photo on Wednesday, January 8, via Instagram.

While Grimes didn’t write a caption, she was quick to respond to fans in the comments section, including one user who said she loves how she didn’t “censor [her] nipples” in the naked photo.

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being,” she wrote. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

Grimes (Real name: Claire Boucher), who most recently has been linked to Elon Musk, didn’t comment on the father of her child. She did, however, clap back at a user who called her the “queen of securing elons coin.”

“I don’t need $ from a man, Grimes is self funded,” she fired back.

Grimes and Musk, 48, started dating in 2018. A source told Us Weekly in May 2018 that the pair “have been dating for about a month.” The duo made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that May.

“They made out the whole night,” an eyewitness at Rihanna’s afterparty told Us at the time.

More recently, Grimes and Musk spent Christmas Eve at the Kardashian-Jenner family party, which Kourtney Kardashian hosted in December. Kim Kardashian posted a picture with the twosome, husband Kanye West, Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott, Migos rapper Quavo and girlfriend Saweetie at the bash.

Musk previously dated Amber Heard. Us confirmed that they split in February 2018.

“Amber wants her independence and prefers being friends rather than romantically linked,” one source told Us at time.

A second insider added, “Elon decided it was time to end things, and Amber agreed … They both care for one another, but the timing just isn’t right.”