It’s over again. Elon Musk and Amber Heard have called it quits after a brief reconciliation, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Amber wants her independence and prefers being friends rather than romantically linked,” the source tells Us.

Another source close to the couple tells Us: “Elon decided it was time to end things, and Amber agreed. They both care for one another, but the timing just isn’t right.”

The Justice League actress, 31, seemingly unfollowed Musk, 46, on Instagram and he reportedly unfollowed her on Twitter too. The last time the pair unfollowed each other on social media, they announced their breakup the same week. The actress and the Tesla CEO initially broke up in August 2017 after dating for a year, but after five months apart, they gave their relationship another try at the end of 2017.

The pair first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were photographed kissing after a lunch date in Los Angeles on December 21. They then spent New Year’s Eve together in Chile, and later went out dancing at a West Hollywood nightclub on January 13. “They are back together,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Amber is having a good time with Elon. He wants to hang out with her all the time,” the insider told Us at the time. “She’s happy to have him. She cares about him and thinks he’s fascinating. They share a lot of interests and she finds him very intelligent and interesting and not too Hollywood.”

Following their breakup last August, the billionaire opened up to Rolling Stone about their relationship ending. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad,” he said in November, adding that he had “been in severe emotional pain.”

Prior to her relationship with the investor, Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017. Meanwhile, Musk was married to author Justine Musk from 2000 to 2008, and actress Talulah Riley from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!