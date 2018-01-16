Amber Heard and Elon Musk Are ‘Back Together’

Five months after calling it quits, Amber Heard and Elon Musk are giving their relationship another shot. “They are back together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Amber is having a good time with Elon. He wants to hang out with her all the time,” the insider says. “She’s happy to have him. She cares about him and thinks he’s fascinating. They share a lot of interests and she finds him very intelligent and interesting and not too Hollywood.”

The Justice League actress, 31, and the Tesla CEO, 46, split in August 2017 after one year of dating, but have since stepped out together on numerous occasions. They sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted kissing during a lunch date in Los Angeles on December 21. The on-off couple then rang in the new year in Chile, and later danced together at a West Hollywood nightclub on Saturday, January 13.

“Elon and Amber have been spending a lot of time together, enjoying each other’s company,” a source close to Musk tells Us.

The billionaire business magnate opened up extensively about his breakup with Heard during an interview with Rolling Stone last November. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad,” he admitted, adding that he had “been in severe emotional pain” ever since.

“I’m looking for a long-term relationship. I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing,” Musk continued at the time. “If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy.”

Prior to her romance with the investor, Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017. Meanwhile, Musk was wed to author Justine Musk from 2000 to 2008, and actress Talulah Riley from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.

