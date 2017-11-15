Elon Musk: I’ve ‘Been in Severe Emotional Pain’ Since Amber Heard Split

Elon Musk opened up about his relationship with Amber Heard in a new interview.

“I just broke up with my girlfriend,” the Tesla CEO, 46, said in his cover story for Rolling Stone, published on Wednesday, November 15. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”

Musk went on to explain that he has “been in severe emotional pain” since he and the Justice League actress, 31, called it quits in August after one year of dating. “It took every ounce of will to be able to do the Model 3 event and not look like the most depressed guy around,” he told the magazine. “For most of that day, I was morbid. And then I had to psych myself up: drink a couple of Red Bulls, hang out with positive people and then, like, tell myself: ‘I have all these people depending on me. All right, do it!’”

The business magnate then asked Rolling Stone contributor Neil Strauss for some help. “Is there anybody you think I should date? It’s so hard for me to even meet people,” he said. “I’m looking for a long-term relationship. I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”

“If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” continued Musk, who was married to author Justine Musk from 2000 to 2008, and actress Talulah Riley from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016. “I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me. It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F–k. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”

The South Africa native and Heard began dating shortly after she filed for divorce from actor Johnny Depp in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. They went public with their romance this April, and Us confirmed in August that they broke up because of timing. “He’s super busy and works all the time,” a source told Us at the time. “Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia. … She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

