Are they or aren’t they? Amber Heard and Elon Musk continued to fuel romance rumors after the CEO of SpaceX was photographed giving her a kiss.

The photos show the former flames embracing on Thursday, December 21, after getting lunch together in Los Angeles before leaving in separate cars. The Justice League actress, 31, looked trendy in a tweed jacket with her blonde locks pulled into a bun and held together by a paintbrush. The Tesla CEO, 46, wore a black leather jacket.

Despite speculation that Heard and Musk are rekindling their romance, an insider close to Musk told Us that they are still in the friend zone: “Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her hometown of Austin. They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple split in August after dating for a year. The pair released a statement a few days later, saying, “Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship because we haven’t been able to see each other much … We would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in November, the billionaire said he had “been in severe emotional pain” following their breakup. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” he told the outlet. A day after the story was published, they were spotted having breakfast together in Los Angeles on November 16.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!