Amber Heard and Elon Musk Are Not Back Together

Friendly exes! Amber Heard and Elon Musk had lunch together on Thursday, December 21, but a source tells Us Weekly that they’re not back together. In the photos obtained by TMZ, the former couple were spotted outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles, where they kissed goodbye before leaving in separate cars.

“Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her hometown of Austin,” an insider close to Musk, 46, tells Us. “They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together.”

This isn’t the first time the former couple have spent time together after their breakup. As previously reported, they were also spotted having breakfast together in Los Angeles on November 16.

Us Weekly first reported that the couple had split on August 6, and they released a statement confirming the news days later. “Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us on August 11. “The distance has been really tough on our relationship because we haven’t been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.”

The statement continued, “People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird… However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.”

“As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don’t),” the pair concluded. “The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied.”

In his cover story with Rolling Stone from November, the Tesla CEO said he had “been in severe emotional pain” following their breakup. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” he said at the time.

“It’s so hard for me to even meet people,” Musk continued. “I’m looking for a longterm relationship. I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”

The Justice League actress, 31, finalized her divorce from Johnny Depp in January, while Musk finalized his divorce from his second wife, Talulah Riley, in November 2016.

