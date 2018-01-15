Heating up again? Amber Heard and Elon Musk were grooving on the dance floor at The Abbey in West Hollywood during the early hours of the morning on Saturday, January 13.

The Tesla founder, 46, and the Justice League actress, 31, walked into the nightclub together at 1:15 a.m. and appeared to be celebrating, an onlooker tells Us. While the former couple — who started dating in July 2016 and split in August 2017 due to scheduling conflicts — didn’t seem “overly affectionate,” they indulged in several cocktails and hit the dance floor together during their time at the popular spot.

The former pair have been spending more time with one another since their breakup, an insider exclusively tells Us. The model and the business magnate have recently spent time together in L.A. and even vacationed in Chile over New Year’s weekend.

Us exclusively reported in December that the entrepreneur and the Aquaman star have not rekindled their romance, despite enjoying each other’s company on several occasions. “Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her hometown of Austin,” an insider close to Musk told Us at the time. “They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together.”

The Friday Night Lights alum and the aerospace engineer were also seen having breakfast together in November.

As previously reported, Heard and Musk fueled romance rumors in July 2016 during their getaway in Miami Beach. The on again, off-again couple later confirmed their relationship in April 2017.

After splitting from Heard in August, the SpaceX CEO opened up about his heartbreak. “I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love and it hurt bad,” Musk told Rolling Stone in November. “Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”

Musk added that he had “been in severe emotional pain” since he and the 3 Days to Kill actress had called it quits the month before.

Prior to dating Heard, the South Africa native was married to author Justine Musk from 2000 to 2008, and Talulah Riley from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.

Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. Their split was finalized in January 2017.

