Reunited! Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted having breakfast together in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, November 16.

The former couple returned to Sweet Butter Kitchen, a quaint restaurant they frequented during their yearlong relationship. They sat next to each other rather than across from one another and were seen reading a copy of the latest issue of GQ Australia. (Heard appears on the cover as the magazine’s 2017 Woman of the Year.)