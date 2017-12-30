But will they kiss when the clock strikes midnight? Amber Heard and her ex Elon Musk are vacationing together in Chile over the New Year’s weekend.

The pair, who split in August after a yearlong relationship, were seen enjoying dinner with friends including the Tesla CEO’s brother, restaurateur and philanthropist Kimbal Musk, in a pic posted on Instagram and Facebook by El Taringa restaurant on Friday, December 29.

In the photo, the Justice League actress, 31, is sitting next to the South African-born SpaceX founder, 46, and has her hair up under a camel-colored hat while wearing a strappy black sundress. Another pic posted on Twitter showed her posing for a happy snap with a fan while wearing a colorful flower lei.

A local report claims that they also visited the famed Easter Island, which boasts enormous stone carvings.

Heard posted photos of herself on Instagram that showed her standing on the beach and captioned the pics, “My kind of winter holiday.”

It’s the latest sighting of the friendly exes, who were also spotted enjoying breakfast together in L.A. on November 16.

As previously reported, Musk was seen giving Heard a kiss after they met for lunch in Los Angeles on December 21.

But despite this recent show of togetherness, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that they are not rekindling their relationship.

“Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her hometown of Austin,” an insider close to Musk told Us. “They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together.”

Musk was heartbroken after their split and told Rolling Stone in November that he had “been in severe emotional pain” following their breakup.

“I was really in love, and it hurt bad,” he told the magazine. “Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”

