Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber “couldn’t be more excited” to start a new chapter of their lives together, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” the insider says of the couple’s pregnancy, which they announced via Instagram on Thursday, May 9.

Noting that Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, “have gone through hard times recently,” the insider tells Us that “this feels like the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments,” the source adds. “They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

Both Hailey and Justin – who tied the knot in 2018 – revealed their pregnancy via nearly identical Instagram posts featuring a sweet video of the couple sharing a smooch during their vow renewal. In the clip, Hailey could be seen wearing a white lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress while cradling her growing baby bump.

The Instagram carousel also included stunning snaps from a photo shoot they did after exchanging “I do’s” nearly six years after their New York City courthouse wedding. (The couple wed again one year later in front of family and friends in Bluffton, South Carolina.)

Over the course of their marriage, Hailey has been open about wanting to start a family; however, both she and Justin have publicly spoken about waiting until the time is right for both of them.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she told The Sunday Times in May 2023. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that Justin “couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children.”

“It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with,” the insider said.

They added, “He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about. Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

Reporting by Amanda Williams